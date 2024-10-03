B2B App launched to enhance delegate experience at Int’l Business Conference

The International Business Conference (IBC) introduced its new B2B Matching App during a media briefing held yesterday at the Guyana Office for Investment. This app serves as a key tool for participants, allowing them to schedule meetings, stream conference content, and stay updated on all event activities. Now available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app is accessible to all delegates, sponsors, and speakers attending the IBC.

Among the attendees were Liselle Blankendal, Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana; Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer at the Office of the President and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment; Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chair of the Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC); Mr. Orson Ferguson, Board Member of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA); and Mr. Rahul Lildhar, CEO of the SGCC.

In his remarks, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop expressed strong support for the IBC, describing it as an exciting time of year due to the growing interest and high attendance expected. “This aligns with His Excellency’s vision to position Guyana as a premier investment destination. The construction of new hotels, creation of tax-free zones, and the development of sectors like manufacturing and agro-processing are all part of the government’s plan to help feed the Caribbean,” he stated.

Dr. Ramsaroop reiterated the government’s full support for the event and its commitment to welcoming international attendees. He posited “From the perspective of the government of Guyana, this fits the goal of making Guyana a destination to build capacity and find opportunities within all of the transformation projects that are happening within Guyana.”

Mr. Orson Ferguson, emphasised that partnerships are essential for the success of both countries. “We cannot achieve this alone,” he remarked, underscoring the necessity of collaboration between Guyana and Suriname to unlock greater economic growth.

Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chair of the SGCC, stressed the need for synergy between the private sectors of both countries, especially with the rising global interest in oil and gas. He emphasised that local businesses must become globally competitive. Dr. Doerga shared that the IBC is set to welcome over 550 delegates, surpassing the original target. The inaugural IBC will feature 83 speakers, with about 30% from Guyana, 25% from Suriname, and 45% international speakers. He highlighted how the IBC connects medium to large companies, fostering partnerships and promoting business growth. He also outlined the eight trade missions facilitated by the SGCC, underscoring the role of collaboration.

Ambassador Liselle Blankendal added that IBC 2024 will strengthen economic ties between Caribbean nations and cement the region’s position as a hub for international trade and investment, driving sustainable growth. Amidst Suriname’s recent $10 billion USD Final Investment Decision (FID), the Ambassador announced the International Business Conference – Suriname Edition, scheduled for February 4-6, 2025, which will continue to build on IBC 2024’s momentum, fostering partnerships and expanding opportunities across the region.

The IBC B2B Matching App offers several key features and benefits to enhance the conference experience. It allows delegates to schedule meetings with fellow attendees, exhibitors, and speakers in advance, maximising networking opportunities. Users can stream live sessions or access recordings of key panels and presentations, ensuring they stay informed even if they miss a live event. The app also provides an agenda, enabling users to create personalised schedules to suit the agenda-for efficient time management. Real-time updates keep delegates informed about sessions, announcements, and any agenda changes. Additionally, the B2B matchmaking feature connects attendees with potential partners, suppliers, or investors, fostering valuable business relationships. [Press Release]

--- ---