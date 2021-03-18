B/ball icon Delroy James to arrive in Guyana on March 31

Team Guyana will now receive a further boost as Delroy James, the country’s most successful professional basketball player, is confirmed to arrive in Guyana on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

In 2019, the 6’10” Power Forward won both the FIBA Basketball Champions League (BCL) and FIBA Inter-Continental Cup with the Greek Athlitikí Énosis Konstantinoupóleos (Athletic Union of Constantinople) – AEK Basketball Club (BC) based in Athens, Greece.

The Berbician-born and Rhode Island University (Rhode Island, USA) educated James has since played for the Tulsa 66ers – NBA G-League, Jersey G-Force – IBA, Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz – NBA Summer League before joining the European and Asian basketball circuit, where he played for Basket Ferentino (Italy – LegaDue), and was named MVP in the LegaDue All-Star Game.

James has since played with Yenisey Krasnoyarsk BC (Russia – VTB United League), Pallacanestro Reggiana BC (Italy – Lega Basket Serie A), Best Balkesir BC and Gaziantep BC (Turkey – Turkish Basketball Super League), Seoul Samsung Thunders (South Korea – Korean Basketball League), UCAM Murcia BC (Spain – Liga ACB), Meralco Bolts (Philippines, Philippine Basketball Association), AEK BC and Promitheas Patras BC (Greece – Greek Basket League), and most recently played for Real Esteli (Nicaragua – BCL Americas).

The GABF says it extends its gratitude to Nigel Hinds Financial Services for the timely sponsorship that would allow Delroy James to travel and train in Guyana with the local players in order to build team chemistry.

Delroy’s older brother, Gordon James, is a professional basketball player with stints in Japan and Argentina, and has represented Guyana in the 2015 CBC Senior Championships in Tortola, BVI and FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Pre-Qualifier in 2019 in Tunja, Colombia. He will join the team in Guyana in early April.

The Guyana Men’s National Team is expected to arrive in San Salvador on April 12th and depart April 19th. The competition format will be Round Robin, and the top three (3) teams would advance to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Americas Pre-Qualifier in July 2021.

FIBA Basketball World Cup – Americas Pre-Qualifier 1st Round participating National Teams are:

• • Costa Rica (CRC)

• • Guyana (GUY)

• • El Salvador (ESA)

• • Nicaragua (NCA)