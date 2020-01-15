Aviation Authority hosts emergency simulation exercise

Aimed at assessing the readiness of the emergency services unit, a Search and Rescue (SAR) simulation exercise was today held at the Eugene F. Correia Airport, Ogle.

In the event of an aircraft accident or mishap, emergency staff must be trained and well equipped to handle the situation with maximum efficiency.

Air Traffic Control Service Manager, Roy Sookhoo informed that the exercise tests the strengths of the safety measures in place.

“This is the first activity of this nature to actually test the response time for the ambulance and the people that are involved in the medical care area of the SAR activity,” he said.

Sookhoo further explained that the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority plays a pivotal role in search and rescue initiatives to keep relevant personnel properly trained and ready.

“The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is one of the leading figures or agencies that deals with search and rescue especially aeronautical SAR in Guyana and today we are trying to showcase and practice,” Sookhoo opined.

Working with the emergency response team was the Guyana Defence Force and medical services.

The exercise is held at least once every quarter at both points of air entry, in Ogle and Timehri.