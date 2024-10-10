Avianca arrives in Guyana with a new route from Georgetown to Bogotá

Georgetown, October 10, 2024 – Avianca announced that it continues to strengthen its connectivity within the Americas with the launch of a new route, connecting for the first time Cheddi Jagan International Airport with El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia.

The new route will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers, offering over 700 seats per week between Bogotá and Georgetown with two weekly flights. The service features a flexible commercial offer focused on personalization, allowing customers to fly the way they prefer, paying only for the services they choose.

“We are very happy to announce our arrival in Guyana with high expectations for Georgetown. With this new route, we continue to provide a convenient and efficient service for our customers, supported by one of the largest route networks in the Americas, offering even more access and connectivity to people in the region,” said David Alemán, Avianca’s Sales Director for Colombia and South America.

Itineraries for this route are:

Route Flight Departure Arrival Frequency Start Georgetown – Bogota AV226 4:15 6:00 Wednesday and Sunday December 11 Bogota – Georgetown AV225 23:10 3:10 Tuesday and Saturday December 10

Local hours. Subject to government approval.

With this historic connection, travelers in Guyana will enjoy more and better connectivity options through Avianca’s network, one of the largest on the continent, featuring more than 150 routes, including 14 major cities in the United States, as well as key destinations in South and Central America, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.

Customers who wish to purchase tickets can do so starting today via avianca.com, mobile app, and travel agencies.

