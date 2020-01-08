Autopsy finds woman found dead at Aracari Resort was strangled, boyfriend committed suicide

The post-mortem examination conducted on the body of Priya Nandram, the 25-year-old woman found dead in a room at the Aracari Resort, West Bank Demerara (WBD), showed that she was hit in the head and strangled to death, while her boyfriend, 23-year-old Kevin Singh, ingested a poisonous substance and drowned.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted the post-mortem examination on their remains on Wednesday.

Nandram, a mother of two, who resided at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and her boyfriend of Triumph, ECD were found dead at about 18:00h by staff of the resort.

Based on information received, the young lovers checked into the popular resort on Saturday after lunch and was due to check out at 12:00h on Sunday but the male extended their stay.

However, on Sunday, the hotel staff attempted to make contact with the couple but calls to their room went unanswered.

After sometime had passed, the staff attempted to contact the couple for a second time but no one answered the call. The staff, suspecting that something was amiss, proceeded to check the couple’s room and made the gruesome discovery.

The dead woman’s mother, Sabita Singh had strongly doubted that her daughter would commit suicide since Nandram seemed happy with her relationship with Singh.

Meanwhile, Kuntie Tekchand, mother of Singh, recently told INews that the young man left their home on Saturday, but there was no indication that something was amiss.