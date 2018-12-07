Autopsy confirms Kairuni teen was killed in accident

A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on the body of 19-year-old, Mark Jerome of Kairunia, a community off the highway, has confirmed that he was killed in a vehicular accident.

Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death as multiple crush injuries which may be caused by more than one vehicles.

Jerome’s mangled body was discovered on Wednesday last lying on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, near Loo Creek.

According to reports, the teen and siblings were imbibing earlier that day but subsequently went home in a drunken state.

However, unknown to his siblings, Jerome wandered out of his home sometime around 01:00h that day when he must have been struck. His body reportedly bore tyre marks.

An investigation is in progress.