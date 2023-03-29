Authorities to reassign State land from overseas holders who exploit small farmers by subletting at steep prices

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has sounded a warning against the subletting of State lands in the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA), noting that overseas-based holders of these lands are exploiting local farmers by charging exorbitant prices for its usage.

In a public announcement, the Ministry of Agriculture advised farmers and others in possession of leases for State land that, no person leasing land from the government is allowed to sublet to a third party unless written permission is sought and grant, according to the law.

Notwithstanding, it was noted that subletting of leased lands is rampant in the MMA/ADA Scheme, with overseas-based holders of land leases charging local farmers as much as $30,000 per acre – a move which drives up the cost of production.

As such, the Agriculture Ministry is advising all farmers interested in accessing land to do so through the MMA/ADA and pay just $3,500 per acre in both land rental and drainage and irrigation rates.

The Ministry also revealed that the MMA Board is now doing an audit of lands leased to overseas persons with a view of reassigning those lands belonging to persons who are exploiting small farmers in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Weighing in on the issue, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha bemoaned that “there are a number of people who have leases and they are overseas…and they are subletting the land and when they end up in problems, they are coming to MMA. I would have met some farmers…who would have made personal agreements with people and when the agreement run sour, they are coming to MMA to deal with the issue. It is very unfortunate for us.”

“Poor farmers who are renting small acres of land from big farmers, they are paying exorbitant fees, some are paying $20,000, some are paying $30,000. When you look at it, the cost of production gone up. All those things have to come out from the farmers earning,” the Minister added.

It has been reported that an additional 10,000 acres will become available in the MMA/ADA Scheme for rice cultivation. Farmers to benefit from this include those who are renting, cultivating, and who would have submitted applications.

