Authorities thwart plans by inmates to break out of Camp Street Prison

Swift response by authorities this morning thwarted a plan by several inmates to break out of the Camp Street Prison.

INews understands that sometime after 10:00hrs today, Prison Service personnel became aware of an attempt by some inmates to break out of the jail.

Emergency alerts were sent out and ranks of both the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded.

Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-Division ‘A’ (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner, Edgar Thomas, when contacted by this publication, confirmed that the his ranks were deployed to the prison.

He noted that as far as the police were apprised, no prisoner escaped the compound, although some were said to have gotten out of their cells.

However, the Commander stated that the situation at the Camp Street Prison was under control and measures are being put in place to ensure that prisoners at that location make no other escape attempts.

Meanwhile, Director of the GPS, Gladwin Samuels, confirmed that the incident took place but stated that he will soon issue a press release with details about the incident.

Over the past few years, there have been attempts by prisoners at the Camp Street jail, to escape the confines of their cells. Some of these attempts led to two fires gutting buildings and holding areas in the compound, one of which claimed the lives of over a dozen inmates.

The second fire had completely destroyed and flattened the wooden structures.