Authorities pushing for airline with non-stop flights between Canada, Guyana

Canadian envoy Mark Berman has announced that the High Commission in Georgetown is pushing for a Canadian airline to offer non-stop services between the two countries.

“The High Commission in Georgetown continues to work on bringing a Canadian air carrier service to offer non-stop flights from Canada to Guyana, facilitating Guyanese stakeholders at Canadian fora that showcase Canadian companies and expertise,” the diplomat said.

Air Canada is one of the airlines being considered.

He was at the time speaking during a reception in honour of the visit of Energy NL Trade Mission to Guyana.

According to the High Commissioner, the commercial relationship between the two countries is expanding.

“As I have said before, our commercial relationship with Guyana is growing and will continue to grow because we are natural partners, similarly, blessed with an abundance of natural resources, sharing many values, and enjoying strong people-to-people ties stemming from our sizeable Guyanese diaspora in Canada and many Canadians living in Guyana.”

“Canada has had a presence in Guyana for a very long time and we will remain close for a long time to come,” he added.

The diplomat subsequently told reporters that Guyana and Canada are discussing the possibility of visa-free travel between the two countries.