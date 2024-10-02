Authorities explain floodlight failure during CPL game

Joint Statement from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

Floodlight Failure at Providence National Stadium

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) wishes to inform the public of the loss of three of the six floodlights at the National Stadium during the nineteenth over of the match between Trinidad Knight Riders and the Barbados Royal tonight.

All CPL matches at the Providence Stadium, Guyana was successfully powered from independent Generating Sets located in the National Stadium and not by GPL grid. GPL has been on standby at all matches to render technical assistance to the Stadium at all times.

During the nineteenth over, three (3) floodlights that were powered by an independent generator lost power, thus causing a disruption to the match.

The GPL technical team on standby immediately began rendering assistance and restored power to two of three floodlights on the same circuit. The Stadium’s Technical staff and GPL worked assiduously to restore power to the third floodlight which had a technical fault with the underground cable feeding power to that Floodlight, a substitute cable was installed quicky to have this floodlight operational. This was achieved around 10.51 pm.

The technical team remedied the problem and the game resumed. Additional technical assessment will be done immediately after the game to avoid any reoccurrence.

