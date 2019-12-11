Authorities begin cleanup of chemical spill

Authorities have begun to cleanup the chemical spill which occurred at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) wharf on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

“…the clean up and decontamination of the area has commenced,” Head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Kester Craig said in a social media post.

Earlier today, the CDC, along with other agencies, were investigating reports of a suspected chemical spill at the facility.

In providing an update, Craig said, based on the assessment, the spill occurred sometime last night into this morning.

He said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting their assessment, analysis and impact of the spill and would provide updates.