Authorities ‘awaiting confirmation’ that trio found dead in bus on Mabura trail died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh today conducted postmortem examinations with dissections on the bodies of the three persons who were found dead in a bus along the Mabura trail on Sunday and opined that their cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), this opinion by the government pathologist has to be confirmed.

As such, samples have been dispatched for testing.

The lifeless bodies of three people were discovered on Sunday in a minibus that was stuck in a pothole along the Mabura Trail in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

They have been identified as Leon Achee, a 42-year-old Bus Driver of Lot 245 Sixth Street, Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara; Vincent Fausett, a 44-year-old operator of Lot 40 Plantation Ross, West Coast Berbice, and, Reva Bovell, a 24-year-old unemployed female of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

“Blood samples, as well as stomach contents, were taken from each of the bodies for analysis,” the GPF said.

“At the conclusion of the PMEs, Dr Singh opined that the cause of death was ‘𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠’, awaiting confirmation,” the statement added.

Nevertheless, the bodies were handed over to relatives for burial/cremation.

Based on reports received, the discovery was made at approximately 09:40h on Sunday at 28 Miles, Mabura Trail.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the minibus, bearing registration number BAC 7350, appeared to have been stuck in a deep pothole with its rear submerged. The vehicle’s engine was running, and all windows were locked at the time of discovery.

Police suspect that the victims may have slept on the bus overnight.

