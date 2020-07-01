Authorities alter airports reopening plan due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) after consultation with the Ministry of Public Health adjusted its Four Phase Reopening Plan for international airports. This decision was made after careful assessment of the current COVID-19 situation in Guyana and other international ports where flights to Guyana originates. In recent days, Guyana saw steep increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Director General, Lt. Col. Egbert Field noted that the GCAA and the National COVID-19 Task Force consider the health of Guyanese and the nation as top priority, thus, it was imperative to adjust the Four Phase Reopening Plan.

Phase One which would have ended on June 30, 2020 is now extended to July 31, 2020 and Phase Two will now commence on August 1, 2020. The proposed dates in the GCAA Four Phase Reopening Plan will continue to be dictated by the COVID-19 situation.

Under Phase One, the following flights will continue to be permitted:

limited repatriation flights,

outgoing flights,

cargo flights,

medivac flights,

technical stops, and

special authorised flights.

In light of the foregoing, no airline has been granted approval for the conduct of scheduled commercial operation.

The GCAA has drafted Regulations and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to guide aviation stakeholders on the measures which are expected to aid in mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 and the full resumption of aviation-related activities.

The GCAA in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Health and the National COVID-19 Task Force will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

The Authority asks for the travelling public’s understanding and patience during these unprecedented times.