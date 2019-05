SOUTHAMPTON, England – Australia defeated West Indies by seven wickets in an unofficial warm-up match at the Rose Bowl here Wednesday, according to a CMC report.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 229 off 46.2 overs (Carlos Brathwaite 60, Evin Lewis 50, Sunil Ambris 37; George Maxwell 2-14, Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-25)

AUSTRALIA 230 for three off 38.2 overs (Steve Smith 76, Shaun Marsh 55 not out, Aaron Finch 42)