Aubrey Norton, Sherod Duncan among 185 public officials who failed to make declarations to Integrity Commission

See excerpt from the Official Gazette published on August 3, 2024:

Pursuant to section 19 of the Integrity Commission Act as of July 30, 2024, the following Specified Person in Public Life failed to submit their declaration to the Integrity Commission for the 2023 declaration period (June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).

Parliament Office

Mr. Aubrey C. Norton, M.P., Leader of the Opposition Mr. Sherod A. Duncan, M.P. Mr. Dineshwar N. Jaiprashad., M.P Sonia Maxwell, Head of Committees -National Assembly

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Muriel Tinnis-Duke, Director of Consumer Affairs

Region # 1

Ammon Alpheius Thom, Regional Councilor Donna Ann Bowen, Regional Councilor Loiselle Adria Robinson, Regional Councilor Margaret Elizabeth Lambert, Regional Councilor Tikaram Bisesar, Former Regional Executive Officer Elly Peterkin, Regional Education Officer Orison Sealy, Regional Agriculture Officer

Region # 2

Kawan Suchit, Regional Engineer Lloyd Pereira, Regional Councilor Malika Courtman, Former Regional Councilor Prince Holder, Regional Councilor

Region No. 3

Beshpatty, Regional Councilor Nirmala Ganesh, Regional Councilor Mahendranauth Hardyal, Regional Councilor Imraz Hassan, Regional Councilor Zorina Narda Hussein, Regional Councilor Nazim Ali Mohamed, Regional Councilor Ray Dhanpaul Julius Persaud, Regional Councilor Aubrey Samuels, Regional Councilor Nigel Anthony Garraway, Regional Councilor Deon Cherryl Gould, Regional Councilor Poorandai Sukh, Regional Councilor

Region # 4

Samuel Emanuel Sandy, Regional Vice Chairman Rudolph Terrence Adams, Regional Councilor Martin Anthony Gaul, Former Regional Councilor Varune Mahadeo, Regional Councilor Bryan David Nobrega, Regional Councilor Jai Bharrat Persaud, Regional Councilor Michael Malcolm Spencer, Regional Councilor Arnold Damion Sukhraj, Regional Councilor Deodat Muridall Tillack, Regional Councilor Evelyn Estwick, Regional Councilor Hazel Carmella Pyle- Lewis, Regional Councilor Pierre Albert Addison Andrews, Regional Councilor Clemsford Arlington Belgrave, Regional Councilor Roopnarain Persaud, Regional Councilor Raghunandan Singh, Regional Councilor David Williams, Regional Councilor Ayana Latoya Dalrymple, Regional Councilor Sumatie Ramcharan, Regional Councilor Amarnauth Chinkan, Regional Councilor Nelson Mc Kenzie, Former Regional Councilor Yonnette Fortune-Vyphius, Regional Councilor Ramrattie Jagdeo, Regional Councilor Tasleem Drepaul, Regional Councilor Desmond Edray Morian, Regional Councilor Randolph Critchlow, Regional Councilor Denise Benjamin, Regional Councilor Leon Hunte, Regional Councilor Joan Ann Romascindo, Former Regional Councilor Brittany Lisa Eversley, Former Regional Councilor Clifton Albert Addison Joseph, Regional Councilor Elon Austin, Regional Engineer

Region # 5

Bindrabhan Bisnauth, Regional Councilor Ayube Tajmool, Regional Councilor Derrick John, Regional Councilor Mohamed Zaid Rafeeoodeen, Regional Councilor Adrian Singh, Regional Councilor Gleavia Bourne, Regional Councilor Delon Crawford, Regional Councilor Ismail Muhammad, Regional Councilor Carol Nurse, Regional Councilor Pierre Williams, Regional Councilor Angela Mc Donald, Regional Councilor Deon Lyn Lewis, Former Regional Education Officer

Region # 6

Kristina Muthusami, Regional Councilor Sheriann Beharry, Regional Councilor Letitia Cornelius, Regional Councilor Pradeep Ketwaroo, Regional Councilor Surujdyal Sahadeo, Regional Councilor Wajid Saheed Khan, Regional Councilor Thakoor Persaud, Regional Councilor Carllus Causeway, Regional Councilor Vincent Loncke, Regional Councilor Milisa Abeola Fraser, Regional Councilor Vera Gooding-France, Regional Councilor Collin Emanuel Moore, Regional Councilor Shurla Natesha Scott, Regional Councilor Shaun Erwell Smith, Regional Councilor

Region # 7

Kenneth Orville Williams, Regional Chairman Nageshwari Lochanprashad, Regional Vice Chairman Keran Hastings, Regional Councilor David Daniels, Regional Councilor Lyndon Jones, Regional Councilor Estiva Lake, Regional Councilor Norma Thomas, Regional Councilor Dean Hastings, Regional Councilor Stephen Belle, Regional Councilor Curtis Isaacs, Regional Councilor John Spencer, Regional Councilor Tamika Beharry, Regional Councilor Edward Sagala, Regional Health Officer Kerwin Ward, Regional Executive Officer Selwyn Charles, Regional Engineer

Region # 8

Louis Kilkenny, Deputy Regional Executive Officer Joseph Patterson, Regional Engineer Sonia Fraser Pearce, Regional Education Officer Ravendra Johnaton Dudhnath, Regional Health Officer Headley Pio, Regional Chairman Claris Francisco, Regional Vice Chairman Lawrence Junio Alphonso, Regional Councilor John Kendall Salvador, Regional Councilor Justina King, Regional Councilor Colin Adolphus Nicholson, Regional Councilor Gordon Scipio, Regional Councilor Nicodemus Francis, Regional Councilor Tarcellia John, Regional Councilor Graty Laverne Edwards, Regional Councilor Norma Sebastian, Regional Councilor Jillian Williams, Regional Councilor Hyacinth Joseph, Regional Councilor

Region # 9

Bertie Moses Xavier, Regional Vice Chairman Joel Jackson, Regional Councilor Simeon Casimero, Regional Councilor Marion Edwards, Regional Councilor Lilian Joseph-Cumberbatch, Regional Councilor John Ricardo Dudley Adams, Regional Councilor Tehanita Baretto, Regional Councilor Vania Elenie Albert, Regional Councilor George Earl Nicholson, Regional Councilor Gerlene Tersie Michael, Regional Councilor Kateri Joseph, Regional Education Officer (ag)

Region # 10

Mark Anthony Goring, Regional Vice Chairman Elroy Adolph, Regional Councilor Carol Benjamin, Regional Councilor Coretta Braithwaite-Walton, Regional Councilor Franklyn Carew, Regional Councilor Michelle Daniels, Regional Councilor Keisty Duggin, Regional Councilor Dexter Harding, Regional Councilor Norris Kerywn King, Regional Councilor Donna Perry, Regional Councilor Rosamond Samuels, Regional Councilor Hugh Anthony Stephens, Regional Councilor Seewchan, Former Deputy Regional Executive Officer Deryck Collins, Regional Agricultural Officer Gregory Harris, Regional Health Officer Rabindra Singh, Regional Education Officer

Mayors & Councilors of the City of Georgetown

Walter Narine, Director of Solid Waste Management

Linden Town Council

Her Worship Waneka Arrindell, Former Mayor

New Amsterdam Town Council

Her Worship Winifred Rebecca Heywood, Former Mayor Sharon Alexander, Town Clerk

Rose Hall Town Council

Roydel Lewis, Deputy Mayor

Corriverton Town Council

His Worship Winston Roberts, Former Mayor

Anna Regina Town Council

His Worship Rajendra Prabulall, Former Mayor

Mabaruma Town Council

Ganesh Seecharran, Former Town Clerk

Bartica Town Council

Arita Embleton, Deputy Mayor Phebe Wallerson, Former Town Clerk

Lethem Town Council

Debra King, Former Deputy Mayor

Mahdia Town Council

His Worship David Adams, Former Mayor Juewayne Mendonca-Burrowes, Former Deputy Mayor Molica Adams, Town Clerk

Burrowes School of Arts

Ivor Thom, Administrator

Ethnic Relations Commission

Renne Chester, Former Chief Executive Officer

Guyana Election Commission

Vincent Alexander, Commissioner Manoj Narayan, Commissioner

Guyana Power & Light Inc

Bharrat Dindyal, Former Chief Executive Officer Samaroo Ramtahal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Guyana Revenue Authority

Saisnarine Kowlessar, Chairman

Hinterland Electrification Co. Inc

Horace Williams, Chief Executive Officer

Judicial Service Commission

Priscilla Chandra-Hanif, Former Commissioner of Title Her Worship Fabayo Azore, Senior Magistrate His Worship Alex Moore, Senior Magistrate His Worship Sunil Scarce, Senior Magistrate His Worship Rabindranauth Singh, Magistrate Her Worship Christel Lambert, Former Magistrate Her Worship Marisa Anita Mittelholzer, Magistrate Her Worship Annette Singh, Magistrate His Worship Peter Hugh, Former Magistrate

National Insurance Scheme

Ramesh Persaud, Chairman

National Procurement and Tender Administration Board

Desmond Mohamed, Board of Director/Deputy Chairman

Natural Resource Fund Board

Lauris Hukumchand, Member, Investment Committee Richard Rambarran, Member, Investment Committee

National Sports Commission

Kashif Mohamed, Chairman

New Guyana Marketing Corporation

Teshawna Lall, General Manager

Teaching Service Commission

Sophia Hunte, Former Secretary Doodmattie Singh, Chairperson Lancelot Baptiste, Commissioner

The Gaming Authority of Guyana

Lloyd Moore, Former Chief Executive Officer

University of Guyana

Lawrence Lewis, Former Dean- Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry

B. The above default specified persons in public life are requested to submit their 2023 Declaration Form on or before Monday, September 2, 2024. Continued failure to file will now constituted an offence as per Section 22 of the Commission’s Act No. 1997. The offence stipulates in Section 22 a fine of twenty-five thousand Guyana Dollars (GYD $25,000) together with six (6) months nor more than one-year imprisonment term. Further failure constitutes a continuing offence, and the person will be fined ten thousand Guyana Dollars (GYD $10,000) for each day the offence continues.

