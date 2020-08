Attorney Manoj Narayan will be replacing Robeson Benn as a commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission.

The post became vacant after Benn was appointed Minister of Home Affairs under the new Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

Narayan was sworn in by President Dr Irfaan Ali today at State House.

He will join Commissioners Sase Gunraj and Bibi Shadick in representing the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) at GECOM.