Attorney Devindra Kissoon to head AHI Board

Attorney-at-Law Devindra Kissoon has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Atlantic Hotel Inc, the Government-owned company managing Guyana’s Marriott Hotel.

Other members of the Board include: Vanelda Harris; Attorney-at-Law Marcia Nadir-Sharma: Chairman of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Board, Maurice Gajadhar; Macro-Finance and Research Analyst Joel Bhagwandin; Attorney-at-Law Ariane McLean; Dr Asha Kissoon and Rabin Chanderpal.

The Board will serve for a period of one year.

Kissoon is the founding member of London House Chambers, Attorneys-at-Law.