‘Attempts to undermine democracy unacceptable; result of no-confidence vote must be accepted’ – GAWU

In light of the current situation surrounding the successful passage of the “no-confidence” motion put forward by the Opposition in the National Assembly last Friday, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Friday has urged that the verdict of the motion be accepted and the resultant measures be put in place.

“Our Union also, at this time, looks to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to put in place adequate systems to safeguard and ensure that the Official List of Electors (OLE) is properly reflective, that the Guyanese people’s franchise is properly recorded, and that our elections are deemed free and fair and also free from fear.”

Since the motion was passed with a 33:32 vote in favour of the Opposition on Friday last, some persons have opted to take sides as to the “correct” interpretation of the “majority” as stipulated in the Constitution.

Even though President David Granger and other Government officials had initially accepted the outcome of the no-confidence vote and had made a commitment to ensure that fresh elections are run-off in the stipulated time, there are reports that the Administration may now move to the Courts to stall the process. This, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had said would not be tolerated.

“The successful passage of a no-confidence motion was yet another manifestation of our nation’s cherished democratic culture and values. The GAWU is aware that the democracy we rightly take pride in was not given freely but won, by among others, the struggles of the Guyanese working-class. The possible attempts as we see now playing out to undermine our democratic credentials cannot be seen in a positive light,” GAWU maintains.