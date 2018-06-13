Attempted murder accused creates ruckus, assaults officer after being remanded

A 21-year-old man who allegedly dealt an acquaintance a severe blow to his head with a piece of wood, created a ruckus in the Courtroom of the Chief Magistrate after being remanded to prison.

Akeem Lammy’s voice could be heard from afar emanating from the said courtroom as he begged several Police Officers who were restraining him to take his life.

The Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident was remanded after he was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge of attempted murder, which alleged that on June 10, at Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown he wounded Johnny Ramdeen with intent to murder.

The Court heard that on the day of the incident, the two men were having an argument when Lammy picked up a wood and dealt Ramdeen a severe blow to his head which caused the man to collapse.

He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is currently hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nursing a fractured skull.

As such, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered that Lammy be placed in the care of a Probation Officer for the offence he is alleged to have committed and remanded him to prison.

However, as the officer attempted to escort the defendant out of the dock, the man became enraged and dealt the Officer several kicks and cuffs about his body.

He then began to scream that he was “fed up of living on the streets , I want to die, ya’ll kill me” causing his sister who was in Court to run to his assistance barricading him from several Officers who ran to the assistance of the Officer that was assaulted.

Chief Magistrate, who was still on the bench at this time quickly retrieved to her Chambers.

Following much struggle, Lammy was taken into the chute leading to the lock ups.

It was pandemonium when he emerged as he attempted to fight several officers who were attempting to restrain him.

His family members who were looking on as the scene unfolded were also heard shouting and attempted to force their way into the lock ups.

Following much struggle, Lammy was placed into the lock ups. He will make his second Court appearance on June 25.