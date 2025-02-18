Attack on GDF ranks: “We’re taking this very seriously” – Pres. Ali says evaluation underway

Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces President Dr Irfaan Ali today disclosed that an evaluation is underway following Monday’s attack by suspected sindicato operatives on ranks from the Guyana Defence Force whilst they were navigating the country’s waters.

The attack, by a group of heavily armed men firing on the GDF vessel from Venezuelan territory, injured six troops, all with gunshot wounds. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but some of the wounded had to be evacuated for medical treatment.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” President Ali declared.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel that an evaluation is underway.

“Even if it is armed gangs or any of those organisations that operate on the Venezuelan side, on the border, this is serious because they fired on ranks in uniform,” the Head of State posited.

Once the evaluation is done, President Ali said security officials will discuss a posture that is important for the protection “of our men and women in uniform and also our sovereignty”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd has since summoned Venezuela’s Ambassador to register Guyana’s outrage and demand redress.

He also made it clear that Guyana is fully prepared to exercise its rights under international law to hold Venezuela accountable for the attack.

