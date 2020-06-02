Atlantic Gardens woman was heard arguing with suspect over money

With the alleged killer in police custody, investigations are still ongoing into the death of the 61-year-old woman who was on Monday afternoon murdered in her Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara home.

Dead is Monica Beekharry Singh, also known as “Sattie”.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has not issued any official statement on the crime but INews understands that the woman might have been murdered over a money dispute.

When contacted today, Divisional Commander Royston Andries said investigations are ongoing but he could not divulge any details.

But this publication understands that minutes before the woman was murdered, neighbours heard her and the suspect having an argument about money.

They recalled hearing Beekharry telling someone that she has no more money to give them, since they would borrow money and not return it.

It was shortly after this argument that the woman began screaming for help.

Neighbours immediately called the police and ranks promptly arrived on the scene.

Beekharry was found by Police with a slit throat, and injuries about her head and body.

The suspect was still hiding in the house and the cops managed to apprehend him.

The 61-year-old woman is a mother of four children.

She had lived in Canada for several years and had only returned to Guyana in February to cast her vote at the March 2 polls.

However, due to the closure of airports amid COVID-19, the woman was left stuck in the country.

During her time in Guyana, she would usually sell clothes and jewelry at the Stabroek Market.