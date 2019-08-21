At 37, Omesh Jhagroo finally gets CSEC qualifications

Omesh Jhagroo, 37, has proven that it is never too late to achieve your dreams.

Being completely blind, he has defied all odds and secured five passes at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

“This is a great achievement. I feel wonderful of myself and very proud to know that, even though I lost my sight, I have achieved this,” Jhagroo told INews.

As a teenager, Jhagroo did not make it far in high school due to complications with his eye.

Though he was not yet fully blind, the young lad had difficulties seeing, and this impacted his schooling.

“Due to my eye problems, I had a lot of struggling,” he recalled.

He lost his sight completely at age 25, and after so many years, Jhagroo decided to retake the exams.

With help from the Guyana Society for the Blind, he finally achieved his dreams.

“As long as you put your mind to it, you can make it,” Jhagroo stressed.