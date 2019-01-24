Assistant Superintendent accused of raping girl, 13 remanded

An Assistant Superintendent of Police found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was placed before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Seecharran Singh stood before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus and was not required to plea to the indictable charge that was read in-camera.

Singh is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the minor between June 17 and June 18, 2018 while they both were in the vicinity of the East Bank of Demerara.

After the charge was read the senior cop was remanded to prison until February 5, 2019.

He was represented by Attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSliva.