Aspiring lawyer crowned Region 5 Emancipation Queen

A second-year University of Guyana (UG) law student, Ashana Gordon, copped the coveted Miss Region Five Emancipation Pageant Queen title.

The event which was held on the lawns of the Fort Wellington Secondary School in Hopetown on Saturday saw Ashana Gordon being crowned queen.

Eight young ladies representing various villages in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) participated in the pageant.

The first runner-up spot went to Katima Punch from Central Mahaicony. The second runner-up was Crystal Anthony of Ithaca with the third runner-up being Delicia Bacchus – a seamstress of Calcutta Mahaicony.

The contestants appeared in traditional evening and casual wear and also performed a talent piece.

Gordon, who was representing the Village of Union which is also referred to as Number 30 Village, also won the Best Smile and Best Gown Awards.

Her evening gown was a traditional Nigerian elegant and sophisticated dress with a lace pattern with her hair in braids worn.

The outfit could be considered both traditional and modern but was able to represent the unique and vibrant culture of the continent of Africa.

The contestants were required to present themselves and indicate an outstanding African woman they wanted to emulate.

Gordon, in her appearances, highlighted the determination of Maya Angelou as a black poet, dancer, singer, activist, and world-famous author.

All of the contestants were asked questions based on their platforms. They were also asked the same question before the judges made their decision.

Gordon, in response to the question ‘How would you keep your African sister’s legacy alive in your community and be an extension, your country?’, said she would utilise her platform to shed light on social injustices facing the African community and provide representation in the legal system as a means to eradicate those injustices.

“Secondly, I will liaise with the Ministries of Human Services and Social Protection and the African Culture and Development Association (ACDA) to provide initiatives and policies so that our African sister’s perspectives are valued and respected. In addition to that, I will network and connect with those who share the same passion,” Gordon said.

After being crowned queen, she told the media that the region will benefit from what she has to offer during her reign as queen.

“I will do so much to promote my African culture and rich heritage so that my people can learn more about their own culture,” she said.

Organizer of the event Emmerson Benjamin when asked said he was very pleased with the growth of the pageant over its ten years in existence.

“It has moved from where it was in 2012 to a different level now where the girls go to all levels to get original outfits and to maintain the culture and not looking at the first prize of $150,000.”

