As crime spirals out of control, more cops deployed to Berbice

More Police officers will soon be deployed to Berbice to assist in the fight against crime in that county, where scores of residents are living in fear due to the high levels of robberies and murders occurring there on a regular basis.

Crime Chief Linden Alves told INews that the recent robbery on the Chinese Supermarket on Saturday evening, where high-powered rifles were used, has left a number of locals terrified.

“The residents in Berbice are concerned about the crime, most particularly, the last one where it is alleging that high powered rifles were used. So as a result, additional resources were deployed to aid in the fight there,” he explained.

At least three persons were badly beaten during that robbery which occurred at Albion, Corentyne Berbice, where it is alleged that the perpetrators were armed with an AK-47 rifle.

The Crime Chief explained that many persons believe crime is on the increase, due to the levels of reporting on the issues and contended that, according to police statistics, crime is actually decreasing in that region.

However, despite the numbers, Alves said he understands the residents’ concerns, hence the move to deploy more ranks in the area.

Meanwhile, in relation to the Chinese supermarket robbery, no arrests have been made.