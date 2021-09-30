Arson suspected in Mabaruma school fire – GFS

Statement from the Guyana Fire Service

Re: Update on Fire at Mabaruma Secondary School

Preliminary investigations carried out by the Guyana Fire Service into the fire which severely damaged the Mabaruma Secondary School on September 24, 2021 has revealed that the fire was an arson attack.

On the day of the incident at around 21:20 pm a security guard attached to the school reported hearing three (3) explosions and seeing smoke and fire emanating from the direction of the Head Teacher’s Office.

Auxiliary firefighters in the area and other officials along with public-spirited residents responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze to one section of the school, preventing it from spreading to the Dormitories, Information Technology Department and other nearby buildings.

Despite their efforts however, the wooden and concrete building was mostly gutted as a result of the fire.

Though there is a new fire station in the community which was recently completed, it is temporarily being used as a Covid-19 Quarantine Center while furnishings and equipment, inclusive of a water tender, are scheduled to be in place for late October.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn, Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, Regional Executive Officer, Tikaram Bissessar, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Headteacher (ag), Indra Chacon, Commander Boodnarine Persaud and fire investigators on Saturday last visited the School and examined the damages caused by the fire.

The Ministry of Education has committed to providing support and alternative arrangements to facilitate the six hundred students who attend the Mabaruma Secondary School.