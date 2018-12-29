Arson suspected in Diamond Secondary School fire, says Prevention Officer

An investigation into the Diamond Secondary School Fire last Monday has concluded that the building was deliberately set on fire.

Making this pronouncement was the Fire Prevention Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, Andrew Holder, who told this media group that arson is suspected.

The fire of unknown origin would have destroyed a section of the building after persons living in close proximity to the school were awakened by screams of fire after the security guard at the facility noticed the flames.

Reports are the guard noticed flames emanating from the front building in compound at about 02:00h and immediately raised an alarm. With the assistance of public spirited citizens, the fire was contained before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The Education Ministry stated that the fire began in the administrative building, which housed the head teacher and deputy head teacher’s offices along with the computer laboratory and the library.