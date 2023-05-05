Arrival Day Messages!

GAWU’s Arrival Day message 2023

Arrival Day is yet another reminder of our nation’s rich cultural heritage. Our coming together from several backgrounds is what sets our country apart and indeed makes us unique. We of the GAWU, like many Guyanese, are proud of our rich, vibrant cultural tapestry that has brought our people closer together and created a spirit of oneness as we work towards advancing and developing our country.

As we reflected on Arrival Day 2023, we could not help but be reminded of the sordid attempts to divide our people on ethnicity. As our Union’s President, Seepaul Narine said on Labour Day 2023 such attitudes and tactics belong in the past. Indeed, we remain disturbed by such attempts as we, again, denounce those who sow seeds of division. We reiterate our stance of condemnation and urge our people to reject their racist narratives. We remind that their self-interest is a clear attempt to derail our national advancement towards betterment and prosperity.

Arrival Day is associated with our indentured immigrants hailing from Portugal, India, and China. Each group, like all other groups, have made profound contributions to our nation. Indeed, our country is richer for their efforts and stronger for their roles. Their coming to Guyana was occasioned by the cane cultivation. And, Arrival Day provides a suitable opportunity for reflection on the current state of the industry and their efforts of those who succeeded them.

The GAWU remains heartened by efforts to reverse the decline of the sugar industry. We have never hidden our disappointment over the intrigues of the former Coalition Government to minimize the industry. It is our concerted view that it was part of a larger plan to rid Guyana of sugar. Such plans, we believe, would have succeeded had the forces of democracy not stood in defence of our people’s franchise. Today, we are heartened by the efforts to resuscitate the industry and look forward to the resumption of Rose Hall Estate later in 2023.

We, at the same time, believe there is a need for the industry’s skillset to be strengthened. We recognize many skills are lacking and certain concerns have emerged regarding the current management. We remain unflinching that the role of the workers cannot be overemphasized. They have and continue to make meaningful contributions and we hold they must be treated fairly and justly. In this regard, we are disappointed with the inequity being perpetuated regarding internal and external resources. This imbalance should be addressed without further delay. We remain convinced that a motivated workforce is critical to the industry’s success and the assaults and indignation the sugar workers suffered during the term of the Coalition should never be forgotten but those wrongs should be righted.

There is a great deal to reflect upon as we celebrate Arrival Day 2023. We urge sober consideration as we participate in various observances to remember the contributions of those who played no small role in building our nation. At this time, the GAWU extends best wishes and greetings to all Guyanese on Arrival Day 2023.

HAPPY ARRIVAL DAY 2023 FROM THE ETHNIC RELATIONS COMMISSION

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends warmest greetings to all Guyanese on Arrival Day. It symbolizes the journey taken by numerous indentured servants representing diverse cultures from various parts of the world including India, China and Madeira across the seas to these shores at different historical periods.

The erstwhile colonial power coerced a labour supply made up of diverse peoples who have made and are still making unique and invaluable contributions to the development of Guyana.

The ERC urges that we all use this occasion of Arrival Day to reflect and draw inspiration from the selfless sacrifices of those ancestors who, despite their hardships, ensured the preservation of our various cultures and traditions which, over time, shaped who we are.

Today, we also celebrate the enrichment of diversity that Arrival Day embodies in the shaping of Guyana and its modernity. Arrival Day is most significant for what it represents in the context of the multi-faceted mosaic it created and for which our country is known.

As One Guyana, it is evident that many participate meaningfully in each other’s festivities that have become truly national observances.

Over time, that rich, beautiful and vibrant diversity has become our strength and common bond in the process of becoming one people, working towards a common destiny.

IAC Arrival Day Message

The Indian Action Committee (IAC), in recognition of the arrival of 420 Indian immigrants aboard the coolie ships WHITBY and HESPERUS on 5th May 1838, wishes all Guyanese a Happy Arrival Day and especially calls upon all citizens to remember the 185th Anniversary of the arrival of East Indians in Guyana.

The IAC, an organization which promotes and preserves Indian culture and deals with the issues and concerns of persons of Indo-Guyanese origin, wishes to remind all Guyanese that the organization protested in front of Parliament in 2003 for the recognition of Indian Arrival Day as a national holiday.

The IAC, over the years, has provided Guyanese with historical information regarding the arrival of just over 239,000 Indian immigrants who came to this country aboard 245 Coolie Ships, which made a total of 534 voyages across the Kaalaa Paanii between 1838 and 1917.

The IAC, as the organization has done over the years, continues to recognize the endeavours of these Indian immigrants and their descendants, the persons of Indo-Guyanese origin, to develop this country.

The IAC, which acknowledges important contributions of persons from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo, as well as Indo-Guyanese in the Diaspora, is aware that tens of thousands of East Indians have made valuable efforts in all fields of human activity in this country, including business and commerce; banking and finance; the sugar and rice industries; coconuts and other crops; fishery and livestock; mining and quarrying; forestry and sawmilling; education and academia; medicine and law; journalism and communications; accounting and insurance; private and national security; the hospitality and aviation sectors; the alcohol and beverage industries; sport and entertainment; culture and religion; and politics and governance.

The IAC, in light of the continuous discoveries of massive amounts of oil and gas offshore, is calling upon the authorities to, in future, expend some of this newfound wealth as part of the government’s One Guyana initiative to promote and preserve the cultural history of Guyana in the form of new museums, cultural centres, and educational academies.

The IAC, in the full knowledge of the fact that many will be consuming alcohol on this holiday, is exhorting all Guyanese to be safe and responsible and not cause harm to their fellow citizens in their enjoyment of this historic event; and remain deeply focused on their cultural history in order to understand the present and to plan for a prosperous future.

A Happy Arrival Day to all.

--- ---