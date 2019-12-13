Arrest warrant issued for cop who allegedly planted ganja at business place

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Detective Constable Richard Persaud after he failed to show up in court on a charge of corrupt transactions with agents.

Persaud was in July 2019 accused of planting cannabis on the premises of an East Canje businessman.

It is alleged that on July 18, Persaud, while conducting official Police business, Persaud allegedly found a quantity of the illegal plant at a SuperBet Shop in East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

When the matter was called on Wednesday at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court, Persaud was absent and as such, Magistrate Peter Huge issued a warrant for his arrest.

The matter has been adjourned until January 8, 2020.

Persaud was charged under section 337 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01. The owners of a SuperBet location in East Canje had reported to the Police that he had video evidence of the Detective rank planting the illegal drug on his premises.

Following that report, other persons came forward claiming that the rank had also placed marijuana at their premises during a Police search and then accused them of being in possession of the illicit substance.