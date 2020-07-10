Army will abide by Guyana’s Constitution – Bess tells Diplomats

Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, on Friday, reiterated the “apolitical nature and posture” of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), during a meeting with senior diplomats of the USA, the UK, Canada and the EU, at the Conference Room, Defence Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna.

Brigadier Bess also emphasised to United States Ambassador, Ms. Sarah Ann Lynch, British High Commissioner, Mr. Greg Quinn, Canadian High Commissioner Ms. Lilian Chattergee and European Ambassador Mr. Fernando Ponz-Canto, that the GDF is fulfilling its mandate and will continue to abide by its role as stipulated by Guyana’s Constitution.

For their part, the senior diplomats pledged continued military support for the GDF.

Senior officers present during the courtesy call included, Inspector General, Colonel Trevor Bowman, Quartermaster General, Colonel Sherwin Anderson, Adjutant General Colonel Raul Jerrick and Staff Officer One Special Duties Lieutenant Colonel Colin Henry.

Several stakeholders have called on the Security Forces to remain professional and not to follow any illegal orders during this tense period.

The incumbent APNU/AFC Coalition has been defeated at the March 2 General and Regional Elections and it is expected that there will be transition of government soon.