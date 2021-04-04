Army rank, GWI employee arrested after ganja found during house raid

A 38-year-old rank of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) and a 32 year-old employee of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), were arrested on Saturday when a party of policemen conducted a raid on their Goed Fortuin Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara, home and unearthed a quantity of marijuana.

The police said the search was conducted in their presence and a white transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of zip lock bags with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, was found in the living room behind a cabinet of the said house.

They were immediately told of the allegation and cautioned. They both denied having knowledge of the narcotics. The duo were arrested and escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop police station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and it amounted to 16 grams.

Same was lodged with the station sergeant for safe keeping.

Also, raids were conducted on the homes of a 35 year-old resident of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara but nothing was found.