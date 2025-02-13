Army must remain vigilant against attempts to “unsettle internal order” at 2025 election – Pres. Ali

Underscoring the importance of free and fair elections to sustain the country’s democracy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, has called on the Guyana Defence Force to be vigilant against any attempt to unsettle the order at the upcoming polls slated for later this year.

“While we do not anticipate unrest or anything that is contrary to the rule of law, we must remain vigilant against any attempt to unsettle internal order. The Defence Force will be on standby, prepared to act if necessary to uphold stability and protect the democratic process,” the Commander-in-Chief told the gathering at the opening ceremony of the GDF’s Annual Officers Conference this morning.

According to the Head of State, elections are a fundamental pillar of Guyana’s democracy and therefore every effort should be made to ensure that the process unfolds in an environment free from intimidation, violence and disruption.

“Our duty is to the nation, to its security and the preservation of law and order, not to any political interest. Guyana’s democracy depends on free, fair and peaceful elections, and we will ensure that no force, internal or external, will disrupt the will of the people,” he asserted.

Nevertheless, the Commander-in-Chief made it clear that while it is expected that the Defence Force will act professionally to maintain peace and order at the upcoming elections, slated for later this year, they are free to exercise their political preference.

“Let me be clear, we’re not asking anyone to take a partisan stand. We ask every day for the members of the Joint Services to take a professional and national stance. Every member of the Force has a right to vote according to the dictates of their conscience and as long as I am Commander-in-Chief, their right will be respected. The professionalism of the military will be always upheld,” President Ali said.

