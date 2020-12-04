Army Chief visits troops at Camp Jaguar

Camp Jaguar, at New River, rang in the festive season on Wednesday.

The troops serving at the location welcomed Chief of Staff Brigadier (Brig) Godfrey Bess and his team for the observance of the traditional “SOLDIERS’ DAY”.

Residents of the surrounding communities were also guests at the festivities.

The Chief of Staff thanked the soldiers for their commitment and dedication to serving the Force and Guyana.

“You are making this sacrifice in order to ensure the safety and security of Guyana. We thank you for your dedication, particularly during this festive season when being with family is so important for many Guyanese. Remember though, that we are also family. This is why it is important to be here with you at this time,” he said.

“This year has been rewarding in many ways but it has also been very challenging. Yet, together we have worked to overcome the challenges and remain strong. As we look ahead, I charge you to stay alert and focused.

“COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. You must continue to adhere to the regulations that are in place to ensure your protection from infection. Wear your masks and wear them properly. Wash and sanitise your hands regularly and practice social distancing. I wish everyone present here and their loved ones, a Happy Christmas and a blessed New Year!” the Chief of Staff said.

The troops at Camp Jaguar, will continue to be on service to Guyana throughout the festive season and into the New Year.