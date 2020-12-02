Army Chief expresses appreciation to soldiers stationed at the borders during Christmas

The Christmas Season officially kicked off in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Monday, as Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess celebrated “SOLDIERS DAY” with troops serving at the border location at Eteringbang, Region Seven.

The Chief of Staff and his visiting team brought Christmas cheer to the soldiers there.

Brigadier Bess thanked the soldiers for their service and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their alertness and dedication to duty.

“We have come to join with you to celebrate because your physical, natural family cannot be here with you. You are making this sacrifice of not being with them in order that our country can remain safe and secure,” the Army Chief said.

“Here on the borders in the interior of our country, it is easy for you to get to thinking that you are out here on your own. Never believe that! You are never on your own! We, the rest of your brothers and sisters in arms, always have your backs! We thank you for your commitment and professionalism. A grateful nation thanks you,” he reminded.

The Chief of Staff emphasised that all troops serving at the interior locations were the nation’s frontline personnel.

“Out here, you are our eyes and ears. You are Guyana’s boots on the ground. You are here to define aggression and ensure the security of Guyana’s territory,” he said. “On behalf of the officers and Ranks of the Force, I wish you all a safe, secure and peaceful Christmas season!”

Together with the members of the visiting team, Brigadier Bess served lunch to the soldiers and their guests who comprised ranks of the Guyana Police Force and residents of the surrounding community. [Extracted and Modified from the GDF]