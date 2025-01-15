Armed suspects nabbed by Lusignan residents, 2 firearms recovered

Residents of Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara battled gunfire in the wee hours of today and managed to capture two armed male suspects, who along with their two accomplices on motorcycles were driving around the village with firearms. See below for the full police report: 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐂𝐃 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 — 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐠𝐮𝐧, 𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞

Police are investigating an incident on the East Coast of Demerara where two armed men, suspected of having criminal intentions and in the process of committing a felony, were pursued and captured by residents, while their accomplices fled on two motorcycles. The residents and Police recovered two of the suspects’ firearms at the scene.

On January 14, 2025, at approximately 21:17 hrs, a 35-year-old Contractor from Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was heading to his workshop situated at Annandale, East Coast Demerara, when he observed a suspicious white wagon, the license number unknown, parked a short distance from his premises.

The Contractor drove past the vehicle, contacted his workers, and warned them of the potential threat.

Shortly after, the vehicle approached his workshop, and three males, dressed in dark hooded clothing and armed with cutlasses, exited the car and began advancing toward the location. However, upon noticing two of the Contractor’s workers, the men retreated to their vehicle and fled at high speed.

Later, at about 00:10 hours on January 15, the Contractor noticed four males on two motorcycles, riding suspiciously around the village with what appeared to be firearms in their possession.

Alarmed, he alerted his neighbours, who rallied together and courageously pursued the individuals. During the chase, one of the male suspects aimed what appeared to be a shotgun at the Contractor’s vehicle and fired a shot.

The projectiles struck the right front wheel, causing damage to the vehicle. Despite this, the pursuit continued with determination and in the course of the chase, one of the suspects (pillion rider) fell from one of the motorcycles.

The remaining two suspects on the other motorcycle fired additional rounds at their pursuers before another pillion rider fell and the other motorcyclist escaped, leaving behind another fallen pillion rider.

The neighbours, undeterred by the gunfire, managed to secure the scene and discovered a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 Beretta pistol next to the two suspects. One of the male suspects, who refused to provide any information, was found with a suspected gunshot wound to his right abdomen.

At approximately 00:19 hours, Detectives along with the Anti-Crime Patrol, and crime scene ranks, responded to the incident.

Emergency Medical Technicians from Melanie Fire Station were also summoned and rendered aid to the injured male, who was later transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation under police guard. His condition is serious.

The second suspect, identified as Shawn Jones, a 30-year-old vendor of 387 Pennylane Street, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, was arrested and taken into custody.

The recovered firearms — a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 Beretta pistol with its serial number partially defaced, were examined, secured in firearm boxes, sealed, and lodged for analysis.

The scene was processed, with eight suspected 9mm spent shells collected as evidence. Both suspects’ hands, along with the Contractor’s, were swabbed for gunshot residue (GSR).

Statements are being obtained as the investigation continues.

This incident was reported to the police at 00:15 hours on January 15, 2025.

