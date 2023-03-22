Armed robbery suspect shot dead by police; another injured

An armed robbery suspect was today shot dead by police during an operation at Wisroc, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

He has been identified as 33-year-old Randy Ronald Jerome, an unemployed resident of One Mile, Wismar, Linden.

Police said its ranks conducted an operation to apprehend several suspects who were at a house at Wisroc. According to a statement, police said the men were suspected of committing armed robberies in Linden.

During the operation, police said the suspects opened fire on the cops, who returned fire.

In the process of the shootout, two of the suspects were wounded.

Both men were rushed to a hospital where Jerome succumbed to his injuries.

The other suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ronaldo Chapman, called “Paki” of Wismar, Linden, was wanted for armed robbery and rape. He is currently receiving medical attention for his injuries.

Police said a search is currently in progress, and so far, two firearms with ammunition and a quantity of cannabis were found at the scene.

