Armed bandits terrorize, rob Corentyne couple

Moments after the execution of an armed robbery on a Corentyne, Berbice home on Saturday evening, three men are were taken into Police custody and are assisting with the investigations.

According to reports received, on the night in question at about 21:30h, a young Corentyne couple had just returned to their Port Mourant, Berbice home from a religious function when they were attacked by armed bandits.

Saradha Frederick called “Kimberly”, 21, and her husband Pawan Narainsammy called “Akash”, 21, had just opened the door to their Lot 8 Public Road Haswell, Port Mourant home, when the three masked men held them at gunpoint and forced them into the building.

One of the bandits was carrying a firearm while the other two were armed with cutlasses. The couple was ordered to lie face down on the floor.

According to Narainsammy, one of the intruders started kicking him to his ribs as he demanded jewellery and money. He was instructed not to raise an alarm.

One of the men reportedly stood guard over the couple while those with cutlasses ransacked the house.

Within five minutes, the men ran out of the building, taking with them four cellular phones, two gold chains, four gold rings, one silver ring, two gold earrings and about $30,000 in cash.

The couple was locked in the house as the bandits padlocked the grilled door from outside.

Neighbours were, however, alerted and the police were contacted. It was reported that during the robbery, a car was parked a short distance away.

Nevertheless, three men were subsequently arrested after being found in a car which is similar to what was described as the getaway car. The investigation continues.