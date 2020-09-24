Armed bandits terrorize, beat WBD family

Three armed bandits last evening invaded a house at Recht-Door-Zee, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) where they terrorized and attacked a 37-year-old mechanic and his family.

One of the bandits was armed with a gun, the other with a cutlass, and the other with a knife.

Reports are that at about 19:50hrs, the mechanic was standing on his veranda when the three men jumped his fence from a southern direction.

The suspect with the handgun then pointed it to his head and ordered him to go inside, while the two other perpetrators went into the home and ordered the victim’s wife and children into the living room.

The suspects tied them up and started to demand cash and other items.

The mechanic took the men into his bedroom and handed over $300,000 dollars cash.

But the suspects then began to beat the man, whilst demanding jewelry.

The perpetrators then ransacked the home and carted off with a number of cell phones, laptop computers, tablets and gold jewellery estimated at a total value of over $1M.

The victim managed to free himself and raised an alarm after the men made good their escape.

He was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor, treated, and sent away.

Investigations are continuing.