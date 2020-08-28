Armed bandits storm Chinese Supermarket in Linden

Two armed bandits on Thursday stormed a Chinese Supermarket located at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, escaping with almost $1M in cash. The suspects, who are yet to be apprehended, pounced on the Xing Wang supermarket at around 09:00hrs.

The supermarket is owned by 35-year-old Chinese national Gua Xiang.

During the ordeal, the suspects reportedly escaped with $950,000 in cash and an IPhone 6S valued $80,000.

According to the victim, he was at the counter in his supermarket when he observed a male with a hoodie rushing inside.

Upon entering the supermarket, he noted that the suspect then pointed a firearm at him, while an accomplice went around the counter and grabbed the money which was in two black plastic bags.

They also snatched his cellphone. The suspects then ran out of the supermarket, making good their escape on foot.

Police were summoned to the scene and managed to obtain CCTV footage. An investigation has been launched into the incident.