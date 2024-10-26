Armed bandits snatch Hennessy, phone cards & cash from Chinese-owned supermarket at Kuru Kururu

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who, along with two others, allegedly robbed a Chinese-owned supermarket at Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The incident occurred at about 21:05 hours on Friday at the An Sheng Supermarket.

During the robbery, the three armed bandits relieved the owner, Chinese national Zhenfa of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, of three bottles of Hennessy valued G$60,000.00

G$150,000.00 in Digicel and GTT phone cards, and; G$500,000.00 cash.

According to the police, one of the suspects was described as a male of African descent, slim built, about 6 feet in height, wearing a long-sleeved black and white hoodie and long black pants, his face was covered with a face mask and hoodie (armed with a handgun).

The second suspect was a slim male of African descent, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, who was wearing a blue T-shirt, short grey jeans, a pink cloth mask, and his face tied up with pink cloth, while the third suspect was a male of African descent, slim built, about 5ft 10 inches tall, wearing a white and black hoodie.

Detectives from the Timehri Police Station visited the scene at about 21:40 hours and investigations revealed that the victim was operating his supermarket, assisted by several other staff, and was preparing to close for the day; when the three suspects entered the supermarket and the male armed with the handgun held everyone at gunpoint and stood guard at the northern door. The other two suspects went behind the cashier counter and took the money and phone cards mentioned from the cash register and the Hennessy from the shelf.

Shortly after, some public-spirited citizens went to their aid. Seeing this, the suspects ran out of the supermarket, making good their escape, running in an eastern direction, and discharging several rounds in the air in their bid to escape.

Checks were made in the area, and one of the suspects, Jason Richard, male of African age 28-years of lot 250 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, was seen in the area and arrested. He was wearing the same clothing seen in CCTV footage at the time of his arrest. Checks were made for the other two suspects, but they were not located. Investigations are ongoing.

