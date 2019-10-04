Armed bandits rob taxi driver, escape with his vehicle

A driver is now traumatised after he was relieved of his cellular phone, cash, and other valuables by armed gunmen who made good their escape in his vehicle (PWW 9661) on Wednesday evening.

The missing vehicle is a pearl white new model Toyota Allion registered to another individual, Tony Mason. However, the driver, Bryan Cameron was operating the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

Reports are that Bryan was dropping off someone he knew at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday evening around 21:00h when he received a telephone call from a private number.

The caller requested that the taxi driver collect him from a popular drinking establishment in Grove, EBD because he (the caller was in need of a taxi).

As a result of the loud music in the background at the bar, Cameron could not clearly identify whether he knew the identity of the caller, but assumed it was someone who knew him.

However, as Cameron arrived at the location, the man entered his vehicle and told him that that he was heading to Georgetown.

Along the route, the passenger requested that the driver stop at Republic Park, EBD, to collect three other individuals who were heading to the same location.

When the trio entered the car, they reportedly told the driver that they were headed to Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown, and upon arriving at that location, two of them whipped out handguns and threatened to hurt him if he did not comply with their orders.

Based on reports received, the men instructed Cameron to hand over his cellular phone and his wallet, along with cash that was inside of the vehicle, and to leave the car keys in the ignition and that he exits the car.

Fearing for his life, the fearful man quickly exited the vehicle, and was left standing helpless on the road as the armed bandits sped away from him.

Cameron subsequently managed to get assistance from persons in the area, to get to a Police station where he filed a report.

Anyone who may have seen the missing vehicle is asked to contact 669-6187 or the nearest Police station.