Armed bandits rob Superbet outlet of $33,500

Two men armed with crowbars on Wednesday evening stormed a Superbet outlet at Transformer Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice and robbed the cashier of $33,500 in cash.

The incident occurred at around 20:10hrs whilst the cashier was attending to a customer.

According to the police, the bandits suddenly ran into the shop and ordered the customer to get on the ground.

When the customer complied, one of the bandits ordered the cashier to hand over all the cash. The cashier pointed the bandits to a box where the cash was stored.

After taking the cash, the bandits made their escape on foot. Investigations are ongoing.