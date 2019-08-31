Armed bandits rob poultry business

Two armed bandits this afternoon (Saturday, August 31, 2019) pounced on a city business, robbing employees of the day’s proceeds at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred sometime around 13:00h at Rambarran’s Enterprise, located at Middleton Street, Campbellville.

According to reports, two males went into the business place, which deals in poultry feed and supplies, and held up the staff as they demanded cash. The employees offered no resistance as one of the perpetrators scaled the counter and emptied the cash register.

The bandits then made good their escape in a waiting motor car that had two other occupants.

When contacted, one of the employees would only confirm that the robbery happened, telling INews that they were too traumatised.

Meanwhile, the Police were summoned and are investigating the incident.