Armed bandits rob Port Mourant Chinese Supermarket

Armed bandits on Friday night stormed a Chinese supermarket at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice where they beat the owners before escaping with a large sum of cash.

The incident occurred just before 20:00h at the Long Sheng Chinese Supermarket at Ankerville, Port Mourant.

INews understands that there were three bandits, two armed with handguns and the other with a cutlass.

CCTV footage shows that one of the bandits barged into the supermarket and pointed the gun to the owner who was behind the cash register. A female staff was then placed next to him.

Customers in the supermarket at the time were forced to lie on the floor while the footage shows the bandits kicking the Chinese national to his head before ordering the staff to empty out the cash register in a bag which he handed to her.

Unsatisfied, the bandits forced the proprietor to a room at the back of the supermarket, where he was forced to hand over a larger amount of cash but not before he was gun-butted to the back of his head.

Afterwards, the armed men escape in a car that was waiting close by. They made off with over $1 million in cash, two cellular phones and a quantity of phone cards.

Police sources have confirmed that one person has been taken into custody with a hunt is on for the other two suspects. Investigations are ongoing.