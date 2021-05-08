Armed bandits rob Massy sales reps in Grove

Armed bandits this morning robbed two sales representatives attached to Massy Distribution while they were conducting a transaction in Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The robbery occurred sometime around 09:20h at Matthew’s Shop, Third Street, Grove.

Police said that the victims, Rondell Downes – a salesman and Lorenzo Sewchand – a sales assistant, were conducting a transaction at Matthew’s Shop when they observed two identifiable males walking towards them. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

The perpetrators went up to the victims and the armed suspect pointed the gun towards them and told them not to move or he was going to shoot them. They demanded all their belongings, which were handed over.

These include $300 from Sewchand and from Downes, a Samsung Galaxy cellular phone

valued $26,000 along with $51,184 cash which was property of Massy Distribution.

After collecting the items, the perpetrators then made good their escape on foot into Kaneville (the community behind Grove).

Statements were taken and the investigation is in progress.