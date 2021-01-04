Armed bandits rob Essequibo Coast Chinese Restaurant

Two armed men stormed into a Chinese Restaurant at Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and relieved its operators of about $200,000 in cash and valuables.

The Police said that Chinese nationals 41-year-old Steve Sue and his 37-year-old partner Yu Rong Cao were relieved of two iPhones valued $120,000 and $80,000 cash. The incident occurred just about 11:00h on Sunday.

Enquiries disclosed that the on the said date the two suspects, one wearing a face mask and the other with a blue bandana covering his face with a cap and hoodie walked into the restaurant which the victims operate. One of the suspects took out a black handgun and held the victims at gunpoint, demanding their valuables. He then assaulted them after relieving them of their valuables.

The entire ordeal was captured by CCTV in the restaurant.

Investigations are ongoing.