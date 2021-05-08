Armed bandits rob Craig couple

Four bandits armed with knives and cutlasses on Friday night broke into the home of a Craig, East Bank Demerara, couple and robbed them of cash and jewellery.

Police say investigations revealed that Zahir Narine and Bibi Khan were asleep at the Second Street, Craig home when they were awaken by a loud knocking on the front door.

As they ventured into the living room, the door was kicked open and the four masked bandits rushed in and relieved them of several items.

These include $207,000 cash, one black PLUM cellphone valued $15,000, one 5 penny weight gold chain valued $50,000 and one gold coloured Samsung cellphone valued $48,000 – all amounting to a total value of $320,000.

Narine received injuries to his forehead in the robbery.

The bandits then made god their escape on foot through the back yard of the victims’ residence.