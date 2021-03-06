Armed bandits chopped, robbed man after breaking in his Craig, EBD, home

A 45-year-old man of Craig, East Bank Demerara is now nursing a chop wound to his head after armed bandits broke into his house this morning and attacked him before escaping with cash and other items.

The incident occurred around 02:30h today at Eyon Campbell’s Buzz Bee Dam, Craig home. There were three perpetrators armed with a handgun and cutlasses.

According to police reports, Campbell lives alone and on Friday night, he secured his home and went to bed. However, in the wee hours of today, he was awoken by footsteps in this bedroom.

The man was subsequently confronted by the three assailants, who demanded cash and valuables.

Campbell handed over $350,000 cash but the bandits demanded more money. However, he told them he does not have anymore.

One of the armed assailants then dealt the man a chop to his head and several lashes about his body causing him to receive injuries.

The perpetrators proceeded to take one DVD player, one 42-inch Sony television and one black Samsung cellphone valued at $35,000 before making good their escape via a northern door, from where they gained entry into the house.

After they left, Campbell went to seek medical attention at the Woodlands Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and was subsequently discharged.

The robbery was reported at Grove Police Station and ranks here visited the scene.

Investigations are in progress.