Armed bandits arrested after beating, robbing Berbice businessman

Three men are now arrested after they beat and robbed a 61-year-old businessman at his Line Path, Corriverton, Berbice, home early Friday morning.

It was reported that about 06:00h, the victim secured his home and was going out to masjid.

As he was about to drive out of his yard he was approached by three unidentifiable males who tackled him to the ground.

The perpetrators then assaulted the businessman and dragged into his yard, where they duct-taped his hands together.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a black handgun, demanded money and threatened to shoot the victim.

The suspects then took the victim into his home where they searched and relieved him of $130,000 cash.

The perpetrators then made good there escape on foot.

The victim received multiple injuries to his head and mouth and was taken to the Skeldon Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Three persons have been arrested and are assisting the police with investigations.