Armed bandits abandon robbery after victim raises alarm

Two armed bandits on Tuesday evening abandoned the execution of a robbery after the victim raised an alarm.

Hemant Dhanpaul, 43, also known as “chicken” of Maria’s Lodge Old Road, Essequibo Coast was attacked by the perpetrators at around 23:30hrs as he was making his way to the lower flat of his house.

Two suspects, one of whom was armed with a cutlass and the other with a firearm, began to beat him whilst demanding money.

According to the police, the victim, however, raised an alarm and the suspects made good their escape.

The victim was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital by the police for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.